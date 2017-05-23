Mumbai: Woman booked for defamatory Facebook post

An apparently defamatory post on Facebook has landed a 23-year-old Mumbai woman in trouble. The Oshiwara Police booked her on April 18 based on a complaint received from a resident of Andheri. She was granted interim bail by the Bombay HC a month later in May, after her bail application was rejected by Mumbai sessions court.

According to The Times of India, police sources say the woman was accused of hurting the sentiments of a particular cagetory of people through her post on Facebook. Her anticipatory bail hearing is scheduled on June 8. Cops say they will arrest her based on court proceedings.

Bombay HC judge Justice A S Gadkari ruled she be released on a Rs 25,000 bond in the event of an arrest and was also asked to cooperate with the investigation. She was also ordered to refrain from tampering with evidence or attempting to influence witnesses.

The judgment was made after her lawyer argued that custodial interrogation for her client be avoided since she is a woman and is willing to cooperate with investigators.

Police are yet to recover the phone from which she made the offensive post.

The woman has been booked under sections 153 of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).