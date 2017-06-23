Mumbai: Woman delivers baby boy at Thane station platform

Jhanvi Jadhav, a 25-year-old resident of Badlapur, delivered a baby boy at Thane station platform.



According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident took place at Thane station’s platform number 10 when the expecting mother developed labour pain and her neighbours decided to take her to a Vashi hospital. However, even before she could board a train to Vashi, she delivered the baby on the platform.



A lady constable along with other female passengers at the station quickly came to her aid and helped her with the delivery. And it was a boy!

While the baby is doing fine, Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) have taken a note of this incident.

