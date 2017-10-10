A 26-year-old woman Salma Shaikh delivered a baby girl on platform 3 of Mumbai's Dadar Station last night.

Representational Image

The train was enroute CST from Kalyan and was stationed on platform number 3 at the Dadar Station of the Central Line, when the woman gave birth to a baby.

Soon after the delivery, the mother and newborn baby were shifted to the nearby KEM hospital for further treatment. Their condition is now stable.

The ailing mother was aided by a doctor from a 'One Rupee Clinic' set up at stations to help commuters during medical emergencies.

The delivery took place at 10:17 p.m. and was attended by Dr. Prajwalit, a female GRP officer and few others.

A similar incident had happened in March, when a woman, Sultana Khatun, delivered a baby girl onboard a local train at the Dadar Railway Station.