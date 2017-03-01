Mumbai: Woman fractures ribs after falling into open drain in Kalina



Representational pic

A Parel resident, in her 40s, fractured three ribs and also suffered cuts to her liver after she fell into an open drain at Kalina in Santacruz, last Friday.

According to a report in the Times of India, there were no streetlights in the area because of which she could not see the drain near a housing society. She and her husband were said to be visiting some relatives in the area Kalina for dinner.

The victim has been identified as Jennifer Davar. When the paper questioned a BMC official as to why the drain was open, he answered, “We keep inner roadside drains open as this makes the cleaning exercise easier.”

Ruzbeh Davar, the victim's husband, was quoted as saying by the paper, “We pay our taxes on time and don't expect this from the BMC. My sons, aged 13 and nine, are traumatized by this incident. My elder son's exams are on at the moment."

The report added that they had parked their car near the drain outside Diamond Baby building at Kalina, the place where their relatives stay. Only some part of the drain was visible to the couple as the rest of the area was covered with plants. Just as Jennifer tried to get into the passenger seat, she fell into the drain.

"It was pitch dark and I was holding something in my hand. I was going to open the door when I fell right inside the drain. I began to call out to my husband for help but I heard him start the car instead. I then began to shout out his name to attract his attention," Jennifer was quoted as saying by the paper.

On hearing Jeenifer’s voice, Ruzbeh came out of the car, only to realise that she had fallen into the drain. With the help of relatives, he pulled her out, and got her admitted a private hospital in Parel.