Mumbai shocker: Woman gangraped, falls from building while trying to escape

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men and sustained serious injuries when she fell from a building in south Mumbai while trying to escape, police said on Friday.

The two accused have been arrested. The incident came to light in the wee hours today when the woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was spotted lying in a duct of the building in the Pydhonie area here. After getting information about the incident, the

Pydhonie police rushed to the spot and admitted the woman in a state-run hospital.

Also Read: 16-year-old mentally-challenged girl allegedly molested by neighbour

"The Pydhonie police has registered an offence of gangrape and arrested the two accused. Further investigation is on," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-II, Dnyaneshwar Chavan said.

The woman was allegedly gangraped last night by the two persons in a house on the fifth floor of the building where she had came with one the accused, whom she knew previously, another police official said.

The accused had brought her to Mumbai 10 days back on the pretext of getting her employment, he said. Both of them stayed in Bhiwandi township of the neighbouring Thane district for eight days where also she was allegedly raped by him, he said.

They came to the building in Pydhonie yesterday at the godown cum residence of the other accused, he said. The woman and the two men had dinner together after which they allegedly raped her, the official said.

At around 4 am, she was spotted in the duct of the building by some residents. Police said the woman fell in the duct while trying to run away from the house while the two accused were asleep. She suffered serious injuries and has been admitted in

a hospital, the official said.