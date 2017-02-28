Mumbai: Woman hangs self after calling husband one last time

The couple, who resided in Mulund, was married just a month ago; victim's mother says she doesn't blame anyone for this; the police have registered an accidental death report in the matter



The building in Mulund where the deceased, Pratiksha Sandhu, and her husband Hitesh Motwani lived. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

All was well till Pratiksha Sandhu celebrated being the new bride at her in-laws' house in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. After she returned home in Mulund on Sunday evening, things somehow changed in her mind. After phoning her husband Hitesh Motwani and telling him that it was her last telephonic conversation, she hanged herself.

Sad, but why?

Pratiksha, who was working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), hailed from Kondwa in Pune. She had got married to Motwani, also a TCS employee, a month back.

According to the police, Motwani's parents had organised a function at home to welcome her. After attending it, she decided to return to Mumbai as she had work.

On reaching home around 4.30 pm on Sunday, she called up Motwani and thereafter hanged herself. He told the police that there were no differences between them, but that Sandhu had been sounding very sad and depressed over the phone. He also said that before hanging up, she expressed her regret for not being able to keep him happy.

In his statement to the police, Motwani also mentioned that he tried to call her, but the calls went unanswered. Worried, he immediately left Pune and reached his house in Mulund around 6.40 pm to find her hanging.

After conducting a post-mortem, the police handed over the body to her family.



Nobody to be blamed

Speaking to mid-day, sub-inspector of Mulund police station Dilip Mane said, "After Motwani reached the house, he rang the doorbell several times but did not get any response. He then broke it open and found Pratiksha hanging. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. We have registered an accidental death report in the matter. The deceased's mother told us that she does not blame anyone for her daughter's suicide."