Mumbai: Woman hangs self after worrying about her children's future





A 27-year-old woman on Saturday committed suicide at Railway Yard in Vadibunder area. According to police, the woman committed suicide because she was alone and was worried about her children's future.

The deceased woman has been identified as Phulshuba Shaikh. She hails originally from West Bengal and was working as a maid servant for living.

She allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in the Railway Yard of Vadibunder. After she was spotted hanging in that deserted place by a passerby, he informed the police.

According to the Dongri police, Shaikh has three kids, who are aged between 3 and 7 years and they are staying with her mother in West Bengal.

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Shamrao Bangale of Dongri said, "Shaikh's husband died few years back. Also her kids were not with her so she was lonely here. The reason behind her suicide is that she was worried about herself and the future of her kids."

Preliminary probe does not indicate any foul play in the incident, hence an accidental death report has been registered in the case, another officer said.