Mumbai: Woman jumps off 4th floor after being gang-raped, critical



The accused took the woman to a building in Pydhonie and took turns to rape her. Pic/Suresh Karkera

A 27-year-old woman from UP just can’t seem to catch a break. Down on her luck after her divorce, she attempted to move to Mumbai from Lucknow on March 7 to look for employment; instead she befriended fellow traveler Santosh Kanojia from Akbarpur who went on to allegedly gangrape her with his friend.

And when she attempted to get away from the four-storey building in Pydhonie they had taken her to, she mysteriously slipped off the terrace. But here’s where luck kicked in: She survived the fall because she landed in mud, was rescued by other residents of the building, and her abusers were subsequently arrested.



According to the police, when on the train to Mumbai, the survivor told Kanojia that she was headed to Mumbai for a job, so he offered aid by telling her that he had a place to rent in Bhiwandi and would help her in her job hunt. After being in Bhiwandi for a week, under the guise of meeting someone for a job, he brought her to a godown on the terrace of Surangi Mansion in Pydhonie at around 10 pm on Thursday. Here, his friend Farooq Khan showed up and attempted to molest the sleeping woman, and when she resisted, Kanojia forced himself on him and later, Khan did the same.



Later, when the woman came to at around 3.30-4 am, she saw both of them sleeping and attempted to get away. "As she was trying to get to the door, one of them heard her so she went to the other side of the godown and locked them in. Scared, she couldn’t make out the edge of the building and fell down," said DCP (Zone-2), Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan, adding, "We have to investigate whether she fell down or jumped off to save herself."



Family heard call for help

Meanwhile, the Khan family, also residents on the 4th floor, heard noises at 3.30 am. "We heard a woman crying, ‘koi toh mujhe bachao (somebody save me) thrice, then saw someone felling down. When we switched on the light, we found a dupatta on our window," said a Khan family member. "She hit the windows on the second and third floor on her way down and fell in the mud behind the building," the woman said, adding, "We immediately called police. Meanwhile, we locked the exit down so the accused were arrested."

Meanwhile, neighbours heard the commotion and called the police. She was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries and bruises. She fell unconscious, but is now stable and awake. The duo was also arrested.

"The survivor was conscious when she was brought to the hospital, but later lost unconscious. We have kept her under observation. She has a head injury and other minor injury and bruises, but she is awake now," said Dr TP Lahane, Dean of JJ.

Cop speak

"A case has been registered under IPC section 376 (D) (gangrape), 341 (wrongful constraint), and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) against the two accused," said Dr Chavan, adding further that the woman had not been able to speak properly and needed to be questioned at length to get more information about the incident."