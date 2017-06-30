Mumbai: Woman kills self by jumping into sea at Marine Drive



Representation pic

An unidentified woman committed suicide at Marine Drive by jumping into the sea on Thursday morning. Taxi drivers spotted the woman around 10 am, descending on the tetrapods from the Marine Drive promenade.

Also read - Mumbai: 19-year-old attempts suicide by drinking phenyl, slitting wrist at Marine Drive

She jumped in no time, stunning eyewitnesses. The police fished out her dead body later with the help of fire brigade and lifeguards.

Also read - Mumbai: Alert staffers foil man's dramatic attempt to jump off Bandra-Worli Sea Link

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report and are trying to identify the woman," said DCP (zone-1) Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma. "Also, we're checking the CCTV to find out how she reached Marine Drive," said another officer.