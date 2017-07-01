Mumbai: Woman nabs her molester, hands him over to the cops

woman caught her molester and handed him over to the police while he was attempting to flee from the spot. She took the accused to the Colaba police station with the help of her relatives; he was later arrested.

The incident happened on Thursday when the woman and her relatives, who were visiting from Kuwait, were out for dinner at a South Mumbai restaurant. They were standing outside the premises after dinner and chatting, when the accused, Omprakash Yadav (36), who was standing nearby, came close to her and, while pretending to walk past, touched her inappropriately.

The victim asked Yadav to stop, but he tried to make his escape. She and her relatives pursued Yadav, who had only gone a short distance ahead, and caught him before he could run away. He was then taken to the Colaba police station.

The police said the victim had reached the restaurant around 9.30 pm and left about an hour later; the incident happened a few minutes after that.

The accused has been booked under section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a court, which has sent him to judicial custody.