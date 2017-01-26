Mumbai: Woman's naked body found at under-construction site in Kurla

A citizen's call alerted the Mumbai police about a woman's naked body at an under-construction building at Premier Road in Kurla (West) on Wednesday morning. The VB Nagar police team reached the spot and found a "woman in a late 30s", who appeared to be a labourer. Cops suspect she was sexually assaulted before her murder, but are waiting for the autopsy report for confirmation. Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered against unknown people.

An officer from the VB Nagar police station said, "The lady's clothes were lying nearby and there are injuries on her right hand. After inquiring around, we have identified her as Shantabai, but we don't have any more information about her. We are now making inquiries with labourers at nearby sites."

Another source noted that the body showed signs of sexual assault. "The woman must have been murdered after rape. We are waiting for the detailed post-mortem report," the source added.