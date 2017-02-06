Mumbai: Woman suffering from cancer commits suicide in Malad

A 54-year-old woman suffering from cancer allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of her building in Malad (west) on Sunday.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the deceased used to staying on the fourth floor of Kapol co-operative housing society, on Marve Road. She used to live along with her husband, son and daughter. She was said to be disturbed over the last few days owing to her battle with illness.

Cops informed the paper that the incident took place around 10 am when the woman allegedly jumped off the terrace. Hearing a loud thud, the secured guard and some other residents rushed to the spot. They saw the victim, and immediately informed her family members, the report added the police as saying.

“At the time of the incident her husband and children were at home,” an officer from the Malad police station told the paper. Cops rushed to the spot, and the victim was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, but was declared dead.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) case in the matter. “We are not suspecting any foul play but we will investigate the case from all angles and will record statement of her family members and neighbours to know the exact reason,” the officer said.