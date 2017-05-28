Mumbai: Woman teams up with cops to get criminal husband arrested



Illustration/Uday Mohite

Fed up of the police barging into her house every other day looking for her housebreaking husband, a woman from Malvani conspired with them and got the man arrested.

The accused, Shamu Naeem Ansari (24), has dozens of robbery and housebreaking cases against him at police stations across the city. His long-suffering wife became tired of censure from neighbours every time the police came knocking on her door at odd hours several times a week.

On May 14, a mobile theft case was registered against Ansari at the Tardeo Police station. As usual, the Tardeo police arrived at Ansari's doorstep looking for him. This was the last straw for Ansari's wife, who told the Tardeo police that she would help them get her husband arrested. She told them she hoped he would come to his senses once in jail.

On the instructions of the police, she then made a call to Ansari and asked him to come to a spot in Malad to meet her on May 17. The Tardeo cops had already laid a trap at the place and promptly arrested him when he arrived.

The police had told the woman to leave the place so that Ansari would not know that it was she who had tipped them off.