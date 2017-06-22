Mumbai: Woman thanks CISF in letter for swift action against molester



Representational picture

A woman lawyer who was molested by a co-passenger onboard a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Wednesday, has expressed her gratitude to the CISF, for their timely action and sensitive handling of the matter. She has written a letter offering her thanks to the CISF director general O P Singh.

In the letter, a copy of which is with The Times of India, she lauded the smooth handling of the episode by CISF Mumbai during which they ensured local law enforcement would be notified and commended them for making her feel confident about lodging an FIR with the police, rather than forcing her to drop the matter.

O P Singh has stated that he is proud about the way the CISF officials handled the woman's complaint.

The accused, Mohit Kanvar, a 31-year-old resident of Gurugram, was arrested by the Sahar Police for repeatedly groping the woman. She even got her seat changed after complaining to the pilot.

The incident took place around 8:30 am mid-flight, when Kanvar allegedly touched her with his left hand and left leg. She immediately reprimanded him and even pulled down her arm rest in order to avoid contact, after which he proceeded to grope her once again.

The woman complained about this to an air-hostess, who advised Kanvar to sit properly and was abused by him in return. After pilot came to know about the incident, her seat was changed, following which the accused allegedly asked if she didn't like being touched.