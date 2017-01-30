Mumbai Crime: Woman who abducted 5-year-old wanted to elope with lover

Drawing inspiration from crime shows on television, a 27-year-old woman Pushpa Kataria kidnapped a five-year-old boy, who was her neighbour, to extort money from his family. However, her main motive was to use the money to elope with her boyfriend. After laying a trap, the cops arrested her on Friday morning.

Ransom call

After the kid Rishabh Hansaram Prajapati, a resident of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli East, was kidnapped on Thursday morning, his father Hansaram Prajapati received a call from a woman who demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom from him.

He immediately informed the cops and a kidnapping case was registered at Vikroli police station. Pushpa had initially asked him to meet her with the money at Dadar, but later changed the meeting point to Kalyan.

Not fair in love

In the meantime, cops traced her to Nahur, where she was arrested and the boy rescued. Police said that Pushpa was in love with a man, whom her family did not accept. Hence she needed the money to elope with him. The cops also mentioned that she got the idea of kidnapping the boy from crime shows that she used to watch regularly.

Senior police inspector of Vikroli police station Sridhar Hanchate said, "Pushpa had taken some personal documents from a neighbour to register her application for polling agent. With the help of those documents, she took a sim card, using which she called up the boy's father. Pushpa has been booked under section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC."