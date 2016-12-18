Mumbai: Woman who posed as bank manager to con people arrested

Representational Picture

The Mumbai police arrested 20-year-old woman for allegedly cheating several people by promising loans while posing as an ICICI Bank Manager. The woman would take money from people on the promise of loans and later abscond with the amont.



The police arrested Sajia Jamshed Khan, 20, who is a resident of Kausa area in Mumbra, Thane. Her aide Sahil Khan, 30, is wanted by the police.



According to the Vikhroli's Parksite Police, they got a complaint from one Khalid Shaikh, 40, a resident of Parksite area in Vikhroli. The police said that Sahil first meet Khalid at a tea-stall whre they got to know each other. “Sahil promised Khalid a loan of Rs 3 lakhs but asked him to pay Rs 75,000 towards registration fees. Sahil told Khalid who is a driver that he knew people in ICICI bank and could easily sanction a loan without any documents,” said Vilas Jadhav, senior police inspector of Parksite police station.



Later one day Sahil told Khalid that he had been transferred to Delhi but told him that his loan was sanctioned and he need not worry about it. “Sahil told Khalid that ICICI Bank employee Sajia would not call him and accordingly Khalid started getting calls from Sajia who told Khalid that he could easily get additional loan of Rs 10 lakhs and a total loan of Rs 13 lakhs,” said Jadhav.



Sajia then on various pretexts took Rs 2, 40,000 from Khalid. Later when Khalid thought that there was something fishy since despite considerable time he wasn’t getting the cheque of the loan amount, he approached the police who registered a case of cheating against the two.



But on Thursday, Sajia sent a Whatsapp message to Khalid. She sent a picture of a cheque with a loan amount of Rs 11 crore saying that his loan amount had been passed and this was the cheque she could soon deliver to him.



“When Khalid showed us the cheque we found there was something wrong as the cheque amount showed Rs 11 crore. We asked Khalid to call her for a meeting at Vikhroli station and pay her more money to pass his loan,” said Jadhav.



When Sajia came she was arrested by the police. On further investigation, it was revealed that she did not know how many zeros to add in a Rs 11 lakh cheque so she wrote Rs 11 crore. She is in no way associated with ICICI bank but only cheats people. We have already two more complaints against her,” said Jadhav.