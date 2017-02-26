Mumbai: Women molested outside church gate station

A woman and her relatives intercepted a 48-year-old man after a car owner handed them a video in which the man was seeing allegedly misbehaving with the woman who had initially overlooked it thinking that the man was pushing her due to the rush.



The Azad Maidan police arrested Hariram Bishnoi a resident of Kalachowkie. According to the Azad Maidan police a 28-year-old woman a resident of South Mumbai was standing with her relatives outside Churchgate station on Thursday and discussing a relatives marriage planning.



The woman was continuously pushed by a 48-year-old man but she overlooked it thinking that it was due to the rush of evening crowd. But a nearby Maruti Swift Driver had recorded a video of the man's behavior and he later handed the video to the women and her relatives.



The relatives after which intercepted the man who was identified as Hari Ram Bishnoi who is a supplier of stationary products. They called the Mumbai Police Control Room Number 100 and handed the accused to Azad Maidan police station.



"We have booked the accused Bishnoi under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code," said police-sub-inspector Vitthal Pisal of Azad Maidan police station.