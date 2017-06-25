Mumbai: Women prisoners vandalise Byculla jail after death of fellow inmate, injure six staffers

The incident was triggered by the death of a fellow inmate, who was allegedly assaulted by jail authorities



Manjula Govind Shete

Women prisoners lodged inside the Byculla jail breached high security arrangements and ransacked jail premises on Saturday. According to sources, the prisoners were angry over the death of a fellow inmate who was allegedly assaulted by a jail staffer. An inquiry has been ordered by authorities. Six jail personnel including an officer have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

According to sources, Manjula Govind Shete, 40, was found in an unconscious state in her barrack on Friday, and was rushed to JJ hospital. She was declared dead on arrival. The inmates learnt of the news when they came out of their barracks on Saturday morning. Incensed, they climbed the 15-feet high building in the premises and hurled utensils and stones at the administration. They also burnt clo-thes. However, authorities succeeded in taking control of the situation. In the ruckus, three security personnel including two females were injured.

JJ Hospital dean Dr Tatyarao Lahane said, "Shete's post-mortem showed injury with multiple contusions all over body including scalp with pulmonary edema." Meanwhile, BK Upadhyaay, additional director general (prisons) visited Byculla jail on yesterday evening to take stock. "The situation is peaceful," he said.

Mystery over death

Manujla Govind Shete, a Bhandup resident was arrested by Bhandup police station in 1996 for murdering her brother's wife, Vidya. She and her mother Godavari were given a life sentence in 2004. "We suspect the death is caused by the attack by jail official on her. We want a fair investigation in the matter," said Anand Shetye, brother of the deceased.

Indrani plays pacifier

After the clash broke out between inmates and the jail staff, Indrani Mukerjea spoke to the inmates and asked them to calm down. She also suggested they raise their complaints through advocates.

297 No. of female inmates lodged in the jail