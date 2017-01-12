Mumbai: Workers secretly change expiry date on food packets in Vasai



On checking the godown, Vasai-Virar Mahanagar Corporation officials found that workers were changing the expiry date on food packets using a liquid. Pics/ Hanif Patel

In a shocking recovery, officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized over 1,000 food packets fro m a godown situated in Vasai, after it was found that workers were changing the expiry dates of the products before dispatching the consignment.

According to police, the godown was given on rent to Mahavir Shalaka Mahila Mandal, which has been supplying food packets to slum children in Vasai area under the Child Welfare Act.

Behind closed doors

The incident came to light on Tuesday, when a group of officials from the Vasai-Virar Mahanagar Corporation (VVMC) were conducting an inspection drive in the area. When they noticed that the godown’s shutter was closed, they became suspicious. On checking, they found that the workers were using a liquid to erase the expiry date on the packets and were then printing a new one. Immediately they informed the nearest police station about it.

Thereafter, cops raided the godown and seized over 1,000 food packets, which were later handed over to FDA. The VVMC officials even recorded the entire process of changing the expiry dates.

Action to be taken

Speaking to mid-day, FDA commissioner Dr Harshdeep Kamble said, “We have seized the packets, which were supplied by Ratnagiri Manufacturing Company. A sample has been sent to the laboratory for tests. We will take action after receiving the lab report.”