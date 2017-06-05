Mumbai: World Environment Day starts with noise as India wins against Pakistan

Revellers throng silence zone Shivaji Park with drums and crackers after India's win over Pak



Revellers celebrate India’s victory over Pakistan in yesterday’s ICC Champions Trophy match, with a raucous bash at silence zone Shivaji Park. Pic /Sneha Kharabe

Rules went up in smoke as Mumbaikars started World Environment Day with noisy celebrations, following India's win over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy match yesterday.

Ear-splitting drumbeats and firecrackers, raucous revellers and speeding bikers punctured the night post 11 pm at Shivaji Park -- a silence zone -- Marine Lines, Gateway of India, and the Juhu beach, among others.

Jaee Soman (32), a Yuva Sena member, converged on Shivaji Park with 10-12 relatives and friends to celebrate India's victory. To justify the celebrations, Soman, who resides near Siddivinayak Temple, said, "Shivaji Park is the main hub for celebrations after such victories. The only thing disturbing the celebrations is the police, who are stopping people from having a ball."

The hapless police took nearly an hour to control the crowd at Shivaji Park. "No one can stop us from celebrating," said a defiant reveller, Naresh P.

The police had their hands full; they also had to rein in rash bike riders speeding down the roads.

"We can't stop anyone, but celebrations should be held in a way that doesn't harm the environment or disturb residents. It took nearly an hour to disperse the crowd. We, too, are happy with India's victory, but have to enforce the rules," said Kailash Awhad, inspector, Shivaji Park police station, who was patrolling the area.

Patrol teams did the rounds of the area till the morning to ensure norms weren't violated any further.