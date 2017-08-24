Mumbai: Worli cops swoop down to clean up Abhyas Galli after mid-day report

A day after mid-day report on Abhyas Galli, Worli police arrest one druggie, issue challan for 24 illegally parked vehicles in the lane; promise to keep it nuisance-free

Illegally parked vehicles in Abhyas Galli, Worli. Pic/Shadab Khan

One arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, issuance of challan for 24 illegally parked vehicles, and towing seven away to the RTO - all in 24 hours from Worli’s Abhyas Galli after mid-day’s report on August 21.

The report had highlighted how the “study lane”, which had earned a name for itself after some of the local students, who had studied under its lights, had become well-known personalities, had fallen into disrepair with druggies, bike racers and others making it their refuge.

Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector from Worli police station, Gajanan Desurkar said, “On Tuesday, at the time of patrolling, our officer has arrested one man for consuming drugs, filing a case against him under the NDPS Act.”

The Worli police also claimed to have 24-hour patrolling in the area and, in the last one year, registering 36-odd cases under the NDPS Act from the Galli. “Thankfully, none of them are minors,” added Desurkar.

The traffic police, on their part, have placed a board of ‘no parking’ in the area. “I have passed an order to clear the lane of illegal parking, and from now, the lane will be a no-parking zone,” said Ashok Dhude, divisional commissioner police (traffic).

However, despite the order, officers haven’t been able to remove all vehicles parked illegally there due to space crunch at the RTO as well as owners of some being untraceable.

“In 24 hours, we have issued challan for 24 vehicles parked in the lane and taken seven others to the RTO — four four-wheelers and three two-wheelers. But we haven’t been able to clear the lane completely yet,” said Anil Burungale, sub-inspector, Worli traffic police.

He added that they haven’t come across any bike-racing instances yet, but from now on, as per the order, their officers would keep a vigilant eye on the lane to ensure it is free from nuisance.

36

Number of NDPS cases registered in last one year

7

Number of vehicles taken to RTO

