Mumbai: Yet another derailment on CR in less than a week, this time at CST

It seems that lady luck isn’t smiling on the Central Railway. In less than a week after a major derailment happened on the Kalyan-Vithalwadi stretch, another derailment has taken place. This time it happened at CST, which is the headquarters of CR. The reason behind it is not said to be technical fault but probable human error.

Yesterday, a wheel set derailed on platform 16 of CST which is used by long distance trains, early in evening. Two wheels of the coach came off the rail tracks while the empty train was reversing from the station and going into the yard. This happened due to a goods parcel that was sent to Mumbai, which was apparently in the same train, and fell on the tracks, causing the wheels to derail.

Sources said that prima facie it seems that the luggage was kept on the edge of platform 16 and fell onto the tracks. When the wheels came in contact with the goods, which according to Central Railway officials contained a machine, they went off tracks and dashed against the platform. The cover of the goods parcel was torn as it got dragged by the wheels.

“This parcel had come from Bhopal and contained some kind of machine. We will be investigating it,” said a CR official. At this point of time it is unclear how the parcel fell off the platform. Thankfully only the wheels of the last coach, where the parcel was kept, derailed and so soon after that, the coach was uncoupled and the rest of the train left for Wadi Bunder yard while the authorities rerailed it.