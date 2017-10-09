Mumbai: Youth attacked with beer bottle for drinking with a woman at Juhu pub

A young man from Malad was hit in a head with a beer bottle at a nightclub in a luxury hotel in Juhu. The victim was assaulted on Saturday by a 28-year-old man and his friends, who were booked by the Juhu police. The youth was beaten as the accused was angered that the woman approached him and his friends for a drink. He argued with her and abused him before hitting him with the bottle.

Representational picture

According to The Times of India, the incident took place at 4am after which the Juhu police were alerted by the staffers after which he was admitted to the hospital where he was treated for grievous injuries to the head and later discharged. The accused received injuries to his hand and is still hospitalised.

No arrests have been made in the matter yet.

