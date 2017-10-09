Mumbai: Youth attacked with beer bottle for drinking with a woman at Juhu pub

A young man from Malad was hit in a head with a beer bottle at a nightclub in a luxury hotel in Juhu. The victim was assaulted on Saturday by a 28-year-old man and his friends, who were booked by the Juhu police. The youth was beaten as the accused was angered that the woman approached him and his friends for a drink. He argued with her and abused him before hitting him with the bottle.
Also read - Mumbai Crime: 17-year-old bumps into friend while chatting on phone, gets stabbed by beer bottle
Representational picture
Also read: Cop attacked with broken beer bottle
According to The Times of India, the incident took place at 4am after which the Juhu police were alerted by the staffers after which he was admitted to the hospital where he was treated for grievous injuries to the head and later discharged. The accused received injuries to his hand and is still hospitalised.
Also read: Man assaulted with beer bottles, sticks
No arrests have been made in the matter yet.
Also view - Honeypreet Insan: From Ram Rahim's 'Angel' To Haryana's Most Wanted
Trending Video
Watch video: Dahisar river touches the danger mark near National Park
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr