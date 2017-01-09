Mumbai: Youth's stroll in Raj Bhavan lands him behind bars

Malabar Hill police station officials have arrested a 29-year-old man for trespassing into the restricted area of Raj Bhavan.

On Saturday evening, security officials at Raj Bhavan — a highly sensitive zone — raised an alarm when they noticed a man moving suspiciously inside the restricted area of the premises. They immediately alerted Malabar Hill cops, who reached the spot within a few minutes and arrested the man.

An official from the Malbar Hill police station said, "Initially, we asked him to stop, but he ignored us. When we warned of consequences, he obeyed and surrendered. He has been identified as Mohammed Gulam Hussain Mohammed Lukmaam. We frisked him to find no money or documents. During interrogation, he said he hails from Narayanpur, Jharkhand.

Apparently, he is visiting a relative in Mumbai and had ventured into Raj Bhavan to 'see the premises'. He has been booked under Section 120 (wilful tresspass) of Bombay Police Act 1951. He was produced in court yesterday and has been granted bail.”