Mumbai: Youth stole chain from Mother Mary's statue for father's bail



A resident at the shrine. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

The Vinobha Bhave Nagar police, on Tuesday, detained two youths, for allegedly vandalising Mother Mary's statue near Christian Gaon in Kurla.

According to a report in Times of India, the duo has been identified as Kiran Rode (28) and Babu Kunchikurve (19). Both are residents of Makadwala compound in Kurla.

The report added that the two were identified after they were seen in the CCTV footage conducting a recce of the place. What was bizarre however was the fact that one of the suspects told the cops that he stole the chain on Mother Mary's statue as he wanted to get his father out of jail. The latter was held in a theft case, and the suspect did not have money to get his dad out on bail.

Also Read: Kurla tense as Mother Mary statue is vandalised

"Somebody told him that Mother Mary statue had real gold chain on it and hence they decided to steal the chain and sell off to get his father bailed out,” Paramjeet Dahiya, deputy commissioner, was quoted as saying in the report.

Through the CCTV, police zeroed down on the bike, which was registered in the name of one of the two. The report went on to say that a witness had even seen the two flee from the spot, and identified them.



Locals protesting following the incident

Senior inspector Bharat Bhoite told the paper that the duo has been booked for theft and trying to hurt religious sentiments. The grotto of Virgin Mary installed on a roadside in Christian Gaon, Kurla was vandalised in the wee hours on Sunday, leading to tension in the area.