Mumbai: Youth who beat 40-year-old driver with belt in Bandra arrested

Driver Sagar Gawli was thrashed by three men over a parking issue

A day after a 40-year-old dri­ver, Sagar Gawli, was beaten up by three youths for asking them not to park at the gate of Sarkar Plaza in Bandra (W), a 22-year-old has been held.

The youth has been identified as Abhishekh Wagh­e­la from the same area. Waghela and two of his friends had used belts to thr­ash Gawli, who en­ded up in hospital.

"The doctors have told my driver to rest for at least a week as he was badly injured in the incident," said Faiyyaz Virani, chairman of Sarkar Plaza.

On May 27, Gawli was waiting for his employer in the building when he saw Abhishek park his bike outside the gate. He told Abhishek not to park there because it would block the entry point. This led to a tiff following which Waghela and two others beat up Gawli. The matter was brought to the notice of the Bandra police station, which registered an FIR against three unknown people.

