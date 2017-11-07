Mumbai: 12-year-old girl killed, 3 hurt in freak tempo crash at Malad

In A freak accident, a 12-year-old girl was killed on the spot and three of her friends were injured, after a speeding tempo ploughed into them as they were walking along the road at Marve in Malad at 7.45 am on Tuesday. According to the police, the four children seemed to have bunked school and were on their way to the beach when the accident took place. Eyewitnesses said that the tempo first rammed into an autorickshaw parked on the side of the road, before hitting the children.



Muskan Memon

The auto driver, Ram Avatar Kushwaha, had a narrow escape as he had been answering nature's call at the time. "I saw a tempo come towards my auto at high speed. Before I could even figure out what was happening, it crashed into my auto and then hit four students, who were walking along the road," said Kushwaha. According to eyewitness, Uday Surve, the tempo dragged the children and auto for a few metres, before coming to a halt. "Before locals could rush to the driver, he had escaped," Surve.

Muskan Memon's devastated parents outside the hospital on Tuesday morning

Eyewitness Asif Yusuf Sheikh, 38, said, "I had gone out for my daily morning walk on Marve Road, when I saw the accident. We immediately lifted the children, got into an auto and rushed them to the nearest Atlantic Hospital."

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Truck Runs Over 18-Year-Old, Driver, Flees



The tempo crashed into an auto, before hitting the kids

While Muskan Yakub Memon, a Std VI student at Unified School, Malwani, was declared dead on arrival, the three others, all siblings, Kamal Mevati, 13, Neha, 12, and Bhupen, 9, have received serious injured. Kamal is currently in the ICU, while his brother Bhupen, who is a cancer patient, is said to be in a state of shock.



(From left) Neha, Kamal and Bhupen Mevati were injured in the accident

Speaking with mid-day, a relative of Muskan's said, "She was the only daughter of her parents, and was a bright students. Her parents are devastated by the news." When contacted, a police official from Marve police said, "We are speaking with all the eyewitnesses and getting their statements. The tempo is in our custody, and search for the driver is on."

Ryan International School Boy's Death: Details Of The Gruesome Murder