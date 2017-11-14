Mumbai: 17-year-old allegedly raped by self proclaimed tantrik, mother files complaint

The mother of a 17-year-old girl registered a complaint with the Powai police on Monday, alleging that her daughter was raped by a self-proclaimed tantrik, who has been staying in a rented apartment next to her house for the past five years.



Representational Image

According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Nagesh Bhandari, often used to invite the victim to his house to perform puja in her presence.

The matter came to light when the girl developed some behavioural changes. Last week, when he asked the girl to visit his place, her mother followed her to his house and spotted him touching her inappropriately. Later when she asked her daughter, she said that she was sexually abused by the accused on several occasions since 2012. Thereafter, she immediately approached the police and registered a complaint in the matter.

Police sources said that the accused had developed friendly relations with the family over time. “An FIR under sections 376, 323,504,506 IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused. We are yet to arrest the accused. The Crime Branch is conducting a parallel investigation in the matter,” said an officer from Powai police station.

