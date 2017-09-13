Mumbai 1993 Blasts: Convict gets lifer for killing builder

Abu Salem. Representational Image
A special TADA court yesterday sentenced Riyaz Siddiqui, convicted in the 1993 serial blasts case recently, to life imprisonment in the 1995 builder Pradeep Jain murder case.
"The court has sentenced Siddiqui to life imprisonment," said special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Last week, the court sentenced Siddiqui to 10 years in jail in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.
The court had convicted Siddiqui in the Jain case on August 31. In 2015, the court had sentenced extradited gangster Abu Salem and his driver to life imprisonment in the Jain case.
