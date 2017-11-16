Look-alike con busted! Brother caught trying to appear for sibling's exam in Mumbai

Taking advantage of the fact that his face resembled that of his elder brother's, a 20-year-old graduate engineer tried to hoodwink a supervisor and appear for an exam in his place, but unfortunately got caught in the process. The examiner caught him and immediately informed the police. Following this, the cops registered a case against the brothers and arrested them.



Representation pic

The two arrested accused have been identified as Nadeem Ahmed Bilal Ahmed Ansari, 24, and Azeem Ahmed Bilal Ahmed Ansari, 20, both residents of Andheri. According to the police, Sabu Siddiqui College in Nagpada is currently conducting their winter semester examinations and on Monday students were scheduled to appear for the Irrigation Engineering paper. The complainant in the case, Pushpam KV, who is a senior lecturer at the college, was assigned the duty of supervising the exam when the actual supervisor had been relieved for 15 minutes.

While Pushpam was on duty, she suddenly noticed something suspicious about a student. She immediately went up to him and asked for his hall ticket and also enquired about the branch of engineering he belonged to. "On coming to know that he was a Civil Engineering student, Pushpam said that she had never seen him before, because she herself was a professor of that branch. The student then said that he was a dropout, but on hearing this, she became all the more suspicious. She immediately called chief examiner Manoj Deshmukh to look into the matter," a police officer said.

Similar faces

The officer further said that the student identified himself as Azeem Ansari and said that he was appearing for the exam on behalf of his brother Nadeem. As their faces resemble each other, Azeem pasted his photo on Nadeem's hall ticket and made a photocopy of it. Later, at the exam hall he told the supervisor that as he had lost the original hall ticket, he was using a photocopy.

Speaking to mid-day, Sanjay Baswat, senior inspector of Nagpada police station, said, "Nadeem was not confident about clearing the paper, hence the two of them decided to do this unlawful act. They have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and Maharashtra Prevention Of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, for cheating, forgery and impersonation."

