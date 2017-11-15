Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks: Court records statement of official translator

A special court here today recorded the statement of an official translator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. Mohammed Nadvi was the second witness to be examined in the case, the first being Pakistani American terrorist David Coleman Headley. He had translated the contents of Pakistani documents seized from Lashkar-e-Toiba operative Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal.

Nadvi was examined by special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and was likely to be cross-examined tomorrow. The Delhi Police had seized a Pakistani passport, an ID card and another green coloured card--the documents issued by Government of Pakistan--that had the name of Riyasat Ali Khusi Mohammed but Jundal's photograph.

A native of Maharashtra's Beed district, Jundal was interrogated after being brought here from Delhi where he was arrested following his deportation from Saudi Arabia in June, 2012. The charge sheet had details about Jundal's training in Pakistan, preparations ahead of the 26/11 attack, the LeT hierarchy, the precise role played by those involved, etc. As per the charge sheet, after fleeing Maharashtra, Jundal entered Bangladesh in May 2006 where he was received by an ISI agent.

He then used a boarding pass issued in a fictitious name to travel in a PIA flight to Pakistan. Headley was examined in 2016 as witness in the case and deposed via video link from the US. The 2008 Mumbai terror attack left 166 dead and several injured.

