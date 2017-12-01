Mumbai: 45-year-old man dies after brick falls from high-rise in Dongri

A 45-year-old man died after a brick fell on him from the 22nd floor of an under-construction building in Dongri in south Mumbai

Representational Image

"Police found that a brick had fallen from the 22nd floor of the building," said Sandeep Bagdikar, Senior PI of Dongri police station. He added that the contractor and site supervisor had been arrested.

