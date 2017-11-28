Mumbai AC trains: Special staff to assist commuters with automatic doors from January 1

The trains will be launched with a modern, fresh look and reflect the spirit of Mumbai

With brand new AC trains all set to be launched from January 1, the Western Railway is adopting measures to ensure that commuters experience a smooth transition. This includes the deployment of special staff on the board the locals to issue guidelines on the working of automatic doors.

Mumbai's only AC train is currently cooling its heels at the railway yard, with services scheduled to begin in December. File pics

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the measure is being adopted to soothe fears on possible safety issues arising out of the use of automatic doors. The report quoted one Western Railway official as having said, "For the first few months, railway officials will be present in each compartment to help passengers. The practice will continue until commuters get familiar with the system."

The trains will be launched with a modern, fresh look and reflect the spirit of Mumbai. The out layer will be painted by Asian Paints and Street Art India Foundation. The paintings are set to give both travellers, as well as, onlookers a glimpse of Mumbai's landmarks, attractions and beauty.

The train is likely to be launched along the Churchgate-Virar route from New Year's day. However, there are still many questions on the train's operational feasibility. One such concern is regarding the positioning of the reset button for emergency chains. The delay in the implementation of additional train controls has also been touted as an issue.