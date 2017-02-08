Mumbai accident: Bus turns turtle at WEH after crashing into truck

The bus that ferries employees to and from their workplace in Bandra flipped over twice after crashing into a truck in Andheri early this morning

Early this morning, a dumper crashed into a bus on the Western Express Highway near Andheri, causing the bus to flip over twice before coming to a halt. The bus driver, Sudanshu Dash received minor injuries.

The dumper driver escaped soon after the accident. There were no casualties as the bus was empty at the time of the accident.

Dash, the bus driver who works for a Bandra-based company, said, "I was heading to Borivli to pick the employees. When I reached Andheri metro station, a dumper that was coming towards me at high speed suddenly collided with the bus. I lost control and the bus overturned twice before stopping."

There was a traffic-jam at the spot for half-an-hour as the bus was being towed away from the highway. Normal traffic resumed after 6.30 am.