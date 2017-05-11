Mumbai accident: Car turns turtle after speeding Range Rover crashes into it



The damaged Range Rover that was abandoned by its occupants



The driver of a Range Rover crashed into a Swift Dzire early this morning at Andheri, injuring the Swift driver. The two occupants of the Range Rover abandoned their car after the accident and fled in an autorickshaw.



According to the Andheri police, the Swift driver, Raj Kumar Patel (30), a resident of Mira Road, was driving from Santacruz towards Mira Road. The Range Rover was moving at high speed from Andheri station towards MIDC, when it hit the Swift below the flyover bridge, damaging the car completely from the left. It also hit a motorcycle.



The Swift that was damaged in the accident in Andheri early this morning. Pics/Satej Shinde



Patel claims he was driving at 30 kmph, when he saw the Range Rover and tried to stop. "But the Rover was moving so fast, it crashed into my car, making it flip over. People who had gathered at the spot took me out of my car," said Patel. Ram Gulab Mandal a 30-year-old autorickshaw driver came running when he heard the loud crash.





Raj Kumar Patel, the injured driver of the Swift. Pics/Satej Shinde



"I saw that a woman was driving the car, with a boy in the rear seat. They were swaying as if they had been drinking. They immediately got into an auto-rickshaw and fled the spot.” PSI Ashok Shegar said, "The accident took place around 3.15 am, and the Swift was completely damaged on the left side. The Range Rover was damaged from the front. We found some papers in the Rover and are checking who owns it and who was driving it. A case has been registered against the Range Rover driver for rash driving."