Mumbai: Friends hurt as bike topples near Bandra Recclamation

The Behrampada residents were returning from a tailoring shop when they began speeding near Bandra Reclamation; both sustain head injuries



The sports bike he rode with friend Abdul Ajiz. Pic/Sameer Markande

Two friends sustained serious head injuries when they fell off their speeding sports bike at Bandra Reclamation last night.

Ejaz Sheikh (18) of Behrampada in Bandra East picked up childhood friend Abdul Ajiz (18), a resident of the same locality, on a sports bike, KTM 390 Duke, around 9.30 pm and headed to a tailoring shop to collect his clothes for Eid celebration. While returning home, they began speeding on the Reclamation bridge. But as soon as they crossed the U-bridge, Sheikh lost control over the vehicle and two fell off.



Ejaz Sheikh, the bike rider

A passer-by alerted the police control room, which relayed the message to Bandra police station. "We reached within five minutes, and found the two lying on the road, with bruises all over their bodies and their heads bleeding," said a Bandra police officer. "We rushed them to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West."

The family was immediately informed, who then shifted the youths to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra. Sheikh is being treated for injuries to the head. Ajiz's condition is critical but stable. Sheikh Saddam, his cou­sin, said he had met the youngster while he was on his way to pick up clothes. "I was near a shop when I met him. He left on bike with Abdul. I told him to be careful."

Sheikh's family had gifted him the expensive sports bike a few months ago. He works with an automobile shop. Ajiz is a student of Rizvi College in Bandra West. A case has been filed against Sheikh under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life of others). The cop said a fatal tragedy was averted as there was no vehicle behind the youths.