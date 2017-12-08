Mumbai Accident: Car turns turtle at Amar Mahal, driver vanishes

Police surprised to find no one inside badly damaged car, search on

Police officers who arrived at a scene of an accident, where an SUV turned turtle along the Amar Mahal junction last night were surprised to find no trace of the driver. The driver, the cops later found out, was probably unharmed in the accident and ran for his life immediately after it had happened.



The badly smashed up car. Pics/ Pradeep Dhivar

In the wee hours of Friday, around 2.45am, a speeding SUV, which was going towards Amar Mahal from Ghatkopar via Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road hit a divider, rode over it and turned turtle on the other side.

A police officer from the traffic control said, "In the wee hours of Friday, we got a call from the main police control room informing that a car had turned turtle on the road. When we reached the spot, we found no one inside the car."

The impact of the car on the divider was so high, that not only did it smash a portion of it, but also damaged a street light pole. The damaged condition of the car had the cops wondering at what speed it had hit the divider. According to police officers, the driver must have been saved because the airbag had inflated inside the car.

The portion of the divider that was damaged in the accident

"When we reached the spot of the accident there was no one inside the car. The airbag inside the car was open so the driver must have not been injured in the accident and decided to flee the spot for some reason. We are investigating the matter and trying to find out whom the car belongs to," said constable Kishor Rongte from Tilak Nagar Police station mid-day visited the BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital to check if there was any injured person admitted there, but there were no accident cases last night.