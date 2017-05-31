Mumbai advocate held guilty of forging FIR of Chinese client



Representational Pic

A city advocate has been found guilty by the Borivli court of forging an FIR in a cheating case and emailing it to her client in China. The court has ordered the Samta Nagar police of Kandivli to initiate criminal proceedings against the lawyer.

In 2015, a Chinese national struck a business deal with a city-based man, but was allegedly cheated by him. She hired advocate Purvi Shah to represent her case and file a complaint on her behalf. She paid Shah some fees upfront and left for Shanghai. Shah emailed her in a few days, with a copy of an FIR that she claimed to have filed with the Samta Nagar police.

Deepak Yadav, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station, said, “When the Chinese national returned to Mumbai the same year, she found that no such FIR had been filed. She raised a complaint against Shah,” he said.

The police, including the cyber crime cell, found that Shah used her personal email account to send the forged FIR. When mid-day reached out to Shah, she refused to comment on the case.

Trending Videos

Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt from 'Rocky'

Vintage Mumbai: City's history that will leave you spellbound

Video: Ishan Khattar ignores Shahid Kapoor's warning over Jhanvi Kapoor