Mumbai airport on high alert after hijack threat

The airports at Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, were put on high alert yesterday, after a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, received a mail from a Hyderabad-based woman, warning of a plan to hijack planes leaving these places.

mid-day has a copy of the mail sent to Deputy Commissioner Of Police (operations) Ashok Dudhe. "In the afternoon (on Saturday) around 2 pm while having lunch there were six guys talking. They were talking about plane hijack tomorrow (Sunday) in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai airport," the woman wrote in the mail. The Mumbai police alerted the CISF, which put into operation a full anti-hijack drill, and alerted the NSG.

CISF sources confirmed that the security agencies in these three airports have been put on high alert. "A number of security measures have been put in place. We have increased and strengthened the patrolling, access control. The number of security personnel deployed has been increased.

"The airport security agencies have also coordinated with the city police and other forces. Mumbai already has a counter terrorism contingency plan. Email could be a hoax but we are not talking any chances, embarkation security is increased, and the anti-contingency plan is in place."