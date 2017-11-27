Mumbai: Andheri resident takes home Rs 2 lakh after winning '100 Millionth' Poker hand

Andheri resident Sahil Surani, 27, has managed to get rich, lucky and famous, all in one go. Earlier this week, Surani became the first player who hit the 100 millionth (10 crore) cash hand on the online poker website Adda52

Andheri resident Sahil Surani, 27, has managed to get rich, lucky and famous, all in one go. Earlier this week, Surani became the first player who hit the 100 millionth (10 crore) cash hand on the online poker website Adda52. The portal, which was launched five years ago, and has a user base of 10 lakh each year, had kept aside a special prize money for its 100 millionth winning hand.

Surani's winning hand of a 'full house' has now made him richer by R2 lakh.

Progressing from a newbie to a pro, Surani, better known by his moniker Tomdurrrrr, started his poker journey by playing small tournaments. A special online promotion of

the portal's historic moment aroused his curiosity and he decided to try his luck.

Recounting his memorable win of a jacks-full-of-queens hand, Sahil, who has been playing the sport for the last eight years, said, “I was ecstatic after the win. I have been playing for a long time, and have had successes in the past, but this was probably my greatest one yet. With the winning amount, I am planning to start playing for higher stakes on the website.”

Of the winning amount, R40,000 will be credited to his poker account as playing balance, while the remaining will be transferred directly to his bank account.

Anuj Gupta, CEO and Founder, Adda52, said, “Our players have believed in us, played their favoured game and eventually made this historic moment happen."

