Free at last: Animal activists rescue birds, animals rescued at Vasai





In a major crackdown, animal activists yesterday rescued nearly hundred birds and animals kept for sale at pet shops in Vasai.

According to police sources, the activists and the cops reached Vasai market early on Monday morning to inspect the condition of pets kept caged in the shops. "We found that several birds and animals were kept in cages that are much smaller in size and, therefore, were causing discomfort to the animals. We have freed the birds and the caged animals are in the possession of the activists," an officer from Vasai police station said.

Speaking to mid-day, animal activist Bhavna Jogadia, who led the rescue operation yesterday, said, "Pet shops are not authorised to keep birds and animals in captivity. We visited these shops to find the animals in a really dismal state. Several birds were stuffed together in a single cage, some of the bigger birds were kept in small cages -- most of these birds could not even move around from one side to another. It’s due to such poor maintenance at these shops that they are not allowed to keep animals in captivity. Most birds tend to die inside the cages under such dire circumstances or they fall sick due to the unclean surroundings. With the help of the local police, we managed to free many birds, rats and rabbits from their cages."