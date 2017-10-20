Mumbai attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed's house arrest was yesterday extended for another 30 days by a Judicial Review Board of Pakistan's Punjab province. However, the board refused to allow the same in the detention of his four aides. The 30-day detention will be applicable from October 24. Saeed's aides - Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain - may walk out free on the expiry of their September 25 detention order if they are not detained in any other case.



Hafiz Saeed

Saeed and his four aides were presented before the provincial judicial review board yesterday amid high security in the Lahore High Court. A court official said after the hearing that the Home Department of Punjab government had sought three months extension to the detention of Saeed and others under public safety law.