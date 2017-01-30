Mumbai auto, taxi unions threaten to strike in February first week

Representational Pic

Taking their cue from the auto rickshaw unions, it is now the turn of the taxi unions to protest against the exponential hike in various fees and amendments that have been made to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. To that end, they have threatened to go on this protest in the first week of February. Following the announcement, the Transport Commissioner called for a meeting in the afternoon to discuss and resolve the matter.

Meeting last week

Sources said that earlier last week, there was a meeting in Pune where it was decided that they would hold another round of protests against the hike in various fees, as they claim it is uncalled for and is badly hurting the drivers.

This round of protest will be phased in: first in Pune, followed by agitation in Mumbai. "We will have a discussion with the Transport department and other authorities about this amendment. If it goes unresolved, then we shall go on a protest in the first week of February,” said AL Quadros, senior taxi union leader.

Litany of issues

The unions claim that the basic fees involving registration of vehicles — getting drivers license, renewal of permits, fitness certificate for vehicles — have drastically increased.

Earlier, the RTO agents had organised a day-long protest, claiming that since the hike, people using their services were blaming them of overcharging.