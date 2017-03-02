Mumbai auto and taxi drivers no longer need to know Marathi



The Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside the state government’s 2015 notification making it mandatory for auto and taxi drivers to have knowledge of Marathi to seek a permit and deemed the circular completely illegal. In further directions to the state, the court has said that it should form a grievance redressal mechanism in the next two months for commuters to address their issues with taxi and auto drivers.

No legal basis, says high court

A bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Anuja Prabhudesai on Wednesday said that the state’s circular asking was completely illegal. The bench said that the rules the state government was relying upon did not have any legal basis as per Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 and Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The court said the government has the power to make rules, but it cannot introduce them through a circular.

What about commuter safety?

The bench had on Tuesday questioned the state government on why was it thinking only about Marathi, when the same Act also covers commuter safety, which should be thought of first. The bench on Wednesday asked the state to form a complaint redressal mechanism, a toll-free number, a WhatsApp number, and an e-mail ID, in the next two months. “If somebody is in trouble in an auto and if he sends a message help should reach him immediately in the running vehicle,” said Justice Abhay Oka.

The bench also said that if taxi or auto drivers refuse to ply, the commuters should be able to complain about it. The bench also asked the state to put what action has been taken against the taxi or auto driver following a commuter’s complaint on the website of either the RTO or the police, so that the commuter is aware of it. “We want this mechanism in place before the next hearing on May 4,” said Justice Oka.