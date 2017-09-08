Mumbai bar brawl over Shilpa Shetty: Bouncers arrested for roughing up photographers

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who was dining at the eatery with her husband, is seen leaving Bastian moments before the fight

Bastian, a speciality seafood restaurant on Linking Road, Bandra, finds itself in the dock after its team of bouncers brutally assaulted two independent photographers while they were trying to take photos of actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra, last night. Photographer Robin Chavla was left bleeding in the incident. According to a television journalist present at the spot, "Five of us had been waiting outside the restaurant since 9 pm."

The videographer added, "When we saw them come out, we politely asked the bouncers to step out of the camera frame so that we could take pictures."

But, the bouncers allegedly stood in front of the couple all the way until they got into their car. Irritated, one of the photographers, Robin Chavla, questioned them. The argument snowballed into a brawl with the bouncers thrashing him.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the bouncers was wearing a kada, which he used to injure Chavla. The other photographer, Himanshu Shinde, who intervened, was also assaulted.

Based on the statements of the photographers, the police have arrested bouncers Narendra Kunchi Korve, 29, and Ashutosh Kadar, 23.

Ramchandra Jadhav, senior police inspector, Khar police, said, "We have arrested the two and registered a FIR against them under sections 324 and 34 of the IPC. The case is being investigated."

When mid-day spoke to Kelvin Cheung, Bastian's corporate chef and consultant at Aallia Hospitality, which runs the speciality seafood eatery, he expressed regret over the incident. "We're saddened and shocked. We have celebrities and well-known guests visiting us frequently, and every experience has been smooth so far. During last night's incident, the people involved were personnel of Tough Security, hired by Bastian. This was an unfortunate incident that escalated beyond anything we could have imagined. As soon as the Bastian team found out, we took measures to get things under control," he said.

The Canadian-born chef, who has attained celebrity status in the time he has been a part of Mumbai F&B scene, said the restaurant had decided to change the security agency. "We also personally apologise to the media involved," he told mid-day, adding that that the establishment would take care of the medical bills incurred by the two injured photographers.