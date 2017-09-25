Mumbai based Reliance hospital launches 'Holistic Healing' art project



Nita and Isha Ambani. File pic



Twelve leading contemporary Indian artistes have created nine works of art and transformed the ambience at the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital & Research Foundation in Mumbai.

Entitled 'Holistic Healing', the public art project was inaugurated by Isha Ambani at the hospital.

"Holistic Healing hopes to transform the environment of a hospital into a space that transports the viewer outside the confines of its walls," said Isha Ambani at the inauguration.

The artists who have created the artworks include Rohini Devasher, Shilpa Gupta, Reena Saini Kallat, Suhasini Kejriwal, Sandeep Mukherjee, Sachin George Sebastian, Praneet Soi, Jiten Thukral & Sumir Tagra and Raqs Media Collective.

The inauguration was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Deepanjana Klien, Christie's International Head of Classical and Contemporary South Asian Art, with a panel comprising artists Sree Goswami, Gupta, Kallat Thukral and Tagra, who discussed the significance of public art in India.

Isha Ambani said the latest initiative would motivate them to continue their work in the art world as one of Reliance Foundation's key missions is to promote Indian art locally and globally.

The Reliance Foundation is led by Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.