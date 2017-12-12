Mumbai: 'Be Happy' street events to take over the city every Sunday in the New Year

After almost six months, Lokhandwala and Andheri residents will once again start a street event, in which people come together to take part in cultural and sports events

Mumbaikars will once again have a reason to wake up early on a Sunday morning. Almost after a gap of six months, 'Be Happy', a street event started by the residents of Lokhandwala and Oshiwara, will make a comeback as the New Year starts.



Team 'Be Happy' organised eight events this year

Once again

Ever since the rains hit the city this year, the event, which takes place on the third Sunday of every month, has not been held. However, come January 2018, residents as well as celebrities will come together to take part in various games and activities. Speaking to mid-day, Surjeet Singh Dadiala, who along with other residents has been spearheading the initiative, said, "Be Happy is a community initiative of the 'Be Happy Foundation'. It helps in bringing people from the neighbourhood together through activities and different forms of entertainment.

"The idea is very simple - to provide a platform for Mumbaikars - so that they can spend time together and participate in cultural as well as sports activities," he added. Sources said that team 'Be Happy' organised eight events this year, which had a footfall of about 4,000-8,000. Dadiala said that the next season would have five events from January to May. "This time we plan to introduce new activities, both for senior citizens as well as children," he said.

Common platform

Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens' Association (LOCA), said this time the number of participants and footfall at the events are expected to increase manifold. "More than 10,000 people are expected to turn up for the events. It is important to provide a common platform for people to come together and acquaint themselves with each other. It is also necessary to foster a bond of brotherhood and friendship. However, Be Happy is nothing but a carnival-type street experience with food, games, activities, and dance."

According to sources, 'Be Happy' has received a lot of support from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Under the guidance of Shalini Thackeray, a Lokhandwala resident, and a number of celebrities, the party has helped in making the event a successful one.

4k-8k

Total turnout of this year's events

