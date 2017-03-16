Mumbai be warned! Air pollution in the city is worse than even Delhi



Smog covers Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. File pic



Mumbaikars there's some bad news for you. Mumbai has recorded higher air pollution levels than Delhi over the last two weeks.

A study conducted by System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has found that Mumbai has worse air pollution levels than Delhi having recorded higher toxic air quality during the months of February and March.



The presence of micro pollutants in Mumbai’s air was above allowable limits, which can easily penetrate into the lungs and cause air borne diseases and chronic ailments. SAFAR studied Air Quality Index of Pune, Delhi and Mumbai and found out it was the Maharashtra capital which had the worse air quality as compared to the other cities.



Mumbaikars have to battle smog in the morning to be able to see. File Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar

SAFAR revealed that the worst affected suburbs were Bhandup, Malad, Chembur and Mazgaon. The study concluded by stating that with the end of winter, Delhi and Pune had satisfactory air quality of 40% and 47% respectively, but Mumbai's recorded air quality was as low as 13%.