Mumbai beats other Indian cities to be crowned the richest one



The Gateway of India (R) and Taj Mahal Palce & Tower. File pic/AFP



Mumbai is the richest Indian city with an estimated wealth of nearly $820 billion, the New World Wealth report has revealed. India’s financial capital is the home to nearly 6,000 millionaires and 28 billionaires. Also, some of the country’s richest localities like Bandra, Juhu, Worli, Parel, Palm Beach Road and Goregaon are located in Mumbai.



New World Wealth, a South Africa based global wealth intelligence and market research company, studied India’s wealth migration trends of 2016 and released a report that brought to light India's richest cities and affluent localities. Delhi is the second richest Indian city with a population of approximately 23000 millionaires and 18 billionaires. The national capital also recorded an accumulated wealth of around $450 billion.



Howrah Bridge, Kolkata. Pic courtesy/Jagran



Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Gurgaon and Hyderabad were also included in the list of richest cities. In fact, Kolkata is the home to more millionaires than Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. Also, the city has an estimated wealth of nearly $290 billion, an amount more than the total wealth of other cities. Kolkata’s Ballygunje and New Alipore got recorded in the list of most affluent Indian localities.



Bangalore’s Indiranagar and Sadashivanagar, Chennai's Boat Club Road and Poes Garden, and Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills occupied the top positions in the list of country's most affluent localities.



At present, India is the 6th richest country in the world with an estimated wealth of around $6200 billion.