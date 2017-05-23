Mumbai: Bhiwandi family grieves as siblings get crushed under pillar



The collapsed pillar

A Bhiwandi family is grieving the death of two children, who were killed when the pillar of a building where they resided collapsed on them on Friday evening. The Narpoli police have registered an accidental death case.



Mohammed Hayat and Shabana Khan

According to the police, siblings Mohammed Hayat Khan (10) and Shabana Khan (13) were playing on the terrace of a three-storey building in Balaji Nagar, Bhiwandi, when a pillar built to raise the number of floors fell on them. The family lived in a room on the terrace.

The children were rushed to the hospital in Bhiwandi, but were declared dead on arrival. Sources said the pillar had been built without securing the necessary permission. "The material used to construct the pillar was also of poor quality," alleged Rajan Khan, a relative of the family.

Kailash Sonawane, Narpoli police sub-inspector, said, "There are several such pillars on the terrace. It appears that the building owners wanted to increase the number of floors, but construction was stopped as they did not get the requisite permission. We are questioning residents and have sent a letter to the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation."